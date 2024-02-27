Moist Toilet Paper Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Moist Toilet Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Moist Toilet Paper Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Moist Toilet Paper Market?
The global moist toilet paper market to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.
What are Moist Toilet Paper?
Moist Toilet Paper, also referred as wet wipes or flushable wipes, is a hygiene product designed for personal cleansing after using the toilet. It contains a solution that typically includes water, mild cleansers, and sometimes soothing agents such as chamomile or aloe vera. The moisture in these paper helps to enhance the cleaning process, providing a refreshing and effective way to maintain personal hygiene. These wipes are often designed to be flushable, meaning they can be safely flushed down the toilet without causing plumbing issues. Also, the application of moist toilet paper lies in its effectiveness in removing residue and providing a heightened sense of cleanliness. Users often appreciate the convenience of these pre-moistened wipes, finding them more efficient and refreshing.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Moist Toilet Paper industry?
The Moist Toilet Paper market growth is driven by the availability of a wide range of product variations, including different scents, formulations, and packaging options that are responded to the demand for eco-friendly options, introducing biodegradable and flushable wipes to address environmental concerns and enhance sustainability. Further, Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient and effective alternatives to traditional dry toilet paper, contributing to the rising demand for moist toilet paper products, owing to increasing awareness and importance on personal hygiene and cleanliness. Moreover, companies are likely to invest in research and development to improve the formulations of moist toilet papers that includes developing gentle and skin-friendly ingredients to avoid irritation. In addition, the product variations with formulations and growing importance on hygiene, is driving the moist toilet paper market growth. With the continuous evolution of these trends and factors the moist toilet paper market is lucrative for sustained growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Scented Moist Toilet Paper
Unscented Moist Toilet Paper
Flushable Moist Toilet Paper
Biodegradable Moist Toilet Paper
Others
By End-Use:
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality
Healthcare
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Department Stores
Others
Market Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Egypt
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Procter & Gamble
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Unicharm Corporation
Essity AB
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Johnson & Johnson
Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Vinda International Holdings Limited
Hengan International Group Company Limited
Kruger Products L.P.
Cascades Inc.
Sofidel Group
Edgewell Personal Care Company
