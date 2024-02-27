LS Polls: AAP Announces Candidates For 4 Delhi Seats, One In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections inch closer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of its candidates for four Delhi Lok Sabha seats and a candidate on one of seats in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi's Minister Gopal Rai, said that Kuldeep Kumar has been nominated to contest from East Delhi, while Somnath Bharti will contest for New Delhi seat.

“Sahiram Pehelwan has been entrusted with the candidacy for South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra will represent AAP from West Delhi. Sushil Gupta has been designated as the candidate for Kurukshetra in Haryana,” said Rai.

Three AAP candidates are incumbent MLAs. Kumar is legislator from Kondli, Bharti from Malviya Nagar and Sahiram Pehelwan from Tughlakabad while Mishra, a former Congress MP from West Delhi, three times MLA from Dwarka Assembly constituency had joined AAP in 2022.

The selection process was finalised after extensive deliberations, including a crucial meeting at AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP convened to discuss the matter.

Notably, all three candidates from Delhi -- Kuldeep Kumar, Somnath Bharti, and Sahiram Pehelwan -- are AAP legislators, reflecting the party's faith in its grassroots leaders. The inclusion of Mahabal Mishra, formerly associated with Congress, underscores AAP's widening sphere of influence, especially after his son Vinay Mishra joined the party and secured a legislative position in Dwarka.

The alliance between AAP and Congress, announced on February 24, under which, AAP will contest on four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while Congress will field candidates for the remaining three seats.

Despite negotiations, no consensus was reached regarding Punjab. However, AAP secured one Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, while Congress is set to contest on nine seats, signalling a complex yet intriguing political landscape leading up to the elections.