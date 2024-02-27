Viral Inactivation Market Size, Share, Demand, Companies And Research Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“ Viral Inactivation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the viral inactivation market?

The global

viral inactivation market

size reached US$ 577.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,028.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.

Industry Overview:

Viral inactivation plays a crucial role in enhancing the safety of biotherapeutic products by preventing viral contamination. During the production process, biotherapeutic products can be infected with viruses that have the potential to invade cells and cause diseases. To counter this, viral inactivation methods are widely utilized to disrupt the coat proteins and degrade the nucleic acid within the viruses. These methods are available in various forms, which are tailored to the specific properties of the virus and the type of biotherapeutic product, leading to the increasing adoption of virus inactivation techniques across the globe.

Viral Inactivation Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The growing concerns among individuals towards the transmission of blood-borne viruses through plasma-derived solutions are primarily driving the viral inactivation market. Besides this, the escalating demand for these technologies and derivatives in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to control the transmission of enteric viruses and ensure meal safety is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across countries that necessitate the use of viral inactivation methods to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of plasma-derived protein solutions and reduce the risk of cross-contamination is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, continuous technological advancements to expand a wide array of applications for this process are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of new physical methods, such as supercritical fluids, gas plasma, and pulsed electric fields, that provide reliability and convenience is anticipated to propel the viral inactivation market over the forecasted period.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Charles River Laboratories (NYSE: CRL)

Merck KGaA

Parker Hannifin Corp

Rad Source Technologies

Sartorius AG

SGS SA

Terumo Corporation

Texcell

Vironova AB WuXi AppTec

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global viral inactivation market on the basis of product, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:



Reagents and Kits

Systems Services

Breakup by Application:



Vaccines and Therapeutics

Stem Cell Products

Blood and Blood Products

Tissue and Tissue Products Cellular and Gene Therapy

Breakup by End Use:



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Academic and Research Institutes Others

Regional Analysis:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

