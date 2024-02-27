Ozzy Osbourne quarrels with Kanye West due to anti-Semitism

(MENAFN) Iconic British rocker Ozzy Osbourne has ignited a feud with controversial rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, over the use of a Black Sabbath sample in Ye's latest album. Osbourne claims to have forbidden Ye from using a sample of Black Sabbath's 1983 live performance of "Iron Man" due to allegations of anti-Semitism. In a bold all-caps post on social media, Osbourne accused Ye of using the sample without permission, leading Osbourne to disassociate himself from the rapper.



Osbourne's claims center around Ye's request to sample a section of "Iron Man" during the album listening party, which was allegedly denied due to Osbourne's perception of Ye as an "anti-Semite." The rock legend expressed his disapproval, stating, "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" The feud takes a personal turn as Osbourne's wife, Sharon, who is Jewish, joined the conflict, asserting that "Kanye f**ked with the wrong Jew this time."



Notably, Osbourne and his wife have reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Ye in response to the unauthorized use of the sample. The dispute adds a layer of complexity as it intertwines with personal and cultural sensitivities, especially considering Sharon Osbourne's Jewish heritage.



The sampling controversy revolves around Ye's use of "Iron Man," Black Sabbath's commercially successful song released in 1970, on the track 'Carnival' featured in his latest album, 'Vultures.'



The song's powerful guitar riff played a significant role in shaping the heavy metal genre for decades.



The publicized feud escalated further after Ye's album debut in Chicago, where a live stream was abruptly cut off following his exclamation of being "still crazy, bipolar, anti-Semite." The incident has sparked discussions not only about intellectual property rights but also about the broader implications of cultural sensitivity and accountability in the music industry.







