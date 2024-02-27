(MENAFN) Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, has claimed that Russian helicopter pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine last August, was living under a Spanish government-orchestrated "protection plan" before his mysterious death in a Spanish resort earlier this month. Kuzminov had hijacked an Mi-8 cargo helicopter and flown it to Ukraine, reportedly receiving a USD500,000 reward from Kiev, leading to the demise of the craft's two other crew members. He subsequently relocated to Spain, residing in the resort town of Villajoyosa until his body was discovered with gunshot wounds and signs of being run over on February 13.



In an interview with El Mundo newspaper, Podoliak urged Spain to conduct a thorough investigation into Kuzminov's death, emphasizing the need to determine responsibility for the crime committed on Spanish soil. While he did not provide specific details about the alleged protection plan, Podoliak suggested that Ukraine's military intelligence agency would be better equipped to provide further insights.



As Spanish authorities continue to investigate Kuzminov's death, questions surround whether the defector was placed under any form of police or military protection. Podoliak's claims add complexity to the unfolding narrative, raising concerns about the circumstances leading to the demise of the Russian pilot living under the alleged protection plan. The article explores the potential implications of these allegations on diplomatic relations and security cooperation between Ukraine, Russia, and Spain, shedding light on the mystery surrounding Kuzminov's tragic end and the calls for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth.





MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904701