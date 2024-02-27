Palestinian administration quits

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced his resignation, citing an "unprecedented escalation" of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, along with what he termed as "genocide" in Gaza. The senior official formally submitted his resignation letter to President Mahmoud Abbas, six days after conveying his intention verbally during a government meeting in Ramallah.



Shtayyeh pointed to the complex and intertwined challenges facing the Palestinian people, encompassing political, security, and economic dimensions related to the aggression against Gaza and escalating tensions in territories under the Palestinian Authority's (PA) partial administration. Appointed by Abbas in March 2019, Shtayyeh's decision to step down underscores the severity of the situation.



The prime minister highlighted the dire circumstances in Gaza, controlled by the rival faction Hamas and subjected to an Israeli siege initiated in response to a militant group incursion in October. Health officials in Gaza reported a staggering death toll nearing 30,000 on Monday, reflecting the devastating toll of the conflict.



Shtayyeh emphasized the gravity of the challenges faced by the Palestinian people, including what he described as "genocide, attempts at forced displacement, starvation in Gaza, intensification of colonialism, colonizers’ terrorism, and repeated invasions of camps, villages, and cities in Jerusalem and the West Bank." The situation has led to a significant loss of life, with at least 399 Palestinians, including 102 children, reported killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between October 7 and February 23, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



The resignation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions, with human rights groups reporting the arrest of over 7,000 individuals in the territories since the October attack by Hamas. Shtayyeh's departure raises questions about the political landscape in the Palestinian territories and the potential impact on efforts to address the ongoing crisis. The article delves into the broader implications of the resignation, the underlying causes of the conflict, and the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.



