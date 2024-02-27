Farm Burned And School Damaged In Kharkiv Region Due To Night Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops fired on the village of Dovzhyk, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, and damaged an educational institution.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, more than 15 settlements, including Kozachok, Veterynarne, and Vovchansk, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

The enemy conducted airstrikes on Synkivka, Velykyi Burluk, and other localities.

As a result of the strike at about 0:25 a.m., Dergachi, Kharkiv district, was hit in an open area. The grass was burning. There were no casualties or injuries.

At about 0:05 a.m., Russians attacked Dovzhyk in the Bohodukhiv district. An educational institution was damaged. A three-story building was partially destroyed. There are no casualties, the head of the RMA emphasized.

At 11:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled Kurylivka, Kupiansk district. A farm was hit. A hangar was on fire. There were no casualties.

In Vovchansk, a private house was burning as a result of enemy shelling at midnight.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks in the area of Ivanivka and Tabaivka, and another 20 attacks in the area of Synkivka.

According to Syniehubov, over a day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive experts cleared 11.78 hectares of territory and destroyed 290 explosive devices. Mine clearance continues.

As reported, the enemy launched 6 missiles and 92 airstrikes yesterday, fired 110 times from multiple launch rocket systems.