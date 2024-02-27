Malayalam Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's Driving License Likely To Be Suspended By MVD In Road Accident Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated proceedings against national award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu to suspend his driving license in connection with a road accident due to overspeeding. A bike rider was injured after Suraj's car rammed into him. The incident took place on Thammanam-Karanakodam road in Kochi on July 29, 2023. The 'Great Indian Kitchen' actor's car crashed into Manjeri native Sarath's bike and the latter suffered a fracture on his right big toe and injuries on other toes.



A case was registered by the Palarivattom police and handed over the FIR to the MVD.

Though the MVD sent three notices to Suraj seeking a rationale for avoiding suspension of his driving license, he didn't respond. Following this, the department has decided to suspend his licence.



After the accident, the actor's car was inspected by the MVD. The MVD also informed that Suraj should attend a class on traffic rules. While traveling to Thiruvananthapuram, the car driven by actor Suraj met with an accident.