Middle East Biologics Market Outlook 2024, Size, Share, Industry Overview, Trends & Growth Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Biologics Market Report by Source (Microbial, Mammalian, and Others), Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense, RNAi and Molecular Therapy, and Others), Disease (Oncology, Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Hematological Disorders, and Others), Manufacturing (Outsourced, In-House), and Country 2024-2032 “, Middle East biologics market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.06% during

2024-2032.

Biologics are pharmaceutical drugs made from biological sources, such as living cells or microorganisms. They are manufactured through biotechnological processes, harnessing the power of biological systems to produce complex molecules with precision and specificity. They comprise a wide array of products, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, hormones, enzymes, and gene therapies. They are used to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure a variety of medical conditions, including autoimmune diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders. As they are enhancing medical treatment and offering targeted therapies with potentially fewer side effects compared to conventional drugs, the demand for biologics is rising in the Middle Eastern region.

Middle East Biologics Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis, along with the growing aging population, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the Middle Eastern region. In addition, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and services, including advanced treatments like biologics, along with the rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of biologics, is contributing to the growth of the market. In line with this, governing agencies in the Middle Eastern region are undertaking initiatives for expediting drug approvals, enhancing healthcare reimbursement systems, and fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, continuous advancements in biotechnology and manufacturing processes are leading to the development of innovative and cost-effective biologic therapies, thereby strengthening the growth of the market in the region. Besides this, the growing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, with a focus on improving access, affordability, and outcomes for patients, is catalyzing the demand for biologics as they offer convenient dosing regimens and self-administration options, which is offering a favorable market outlook in the Middle East region. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are facilitating knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and the development of novel biologic therapies, which is also impelling the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Source Insights:



Microbial

Mammalian Others

Product Insights:



Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Antisense, RNAi and Molecular Therapy Others

Disease Insights:



Oncology

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Hematological Disorders Others

Manufacturing Insights:



Outsourced In-House

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

