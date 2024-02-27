Vietnam Cold Chain Logistics Market To Set Massive CAGR Of 10.89% By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the Vietnam cold chain logistics market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.89% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by type (warehousing, transportation), end user (fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionary, dairy and frozen desserts, meat, fish and sea food, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and others), and region.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-cold-chain-logistics-market/requestsample

What is the Vietnam Cold Chain Logistics Market

The Vietnam cold chain logistics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a wide array of primary factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for perishable goods, such as food products and pharmaceuticals, which require specialized cold chain solutions to maintain quality and safety standards.

Besides this, the expanding retail sector, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, is propelling the need for efficient cold storage and transportation facilities, which is also acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing export of seafood and agricultural items from Vietnam to international markets is bolstering the use of cold chain logistics, as these products often require controlled temperature environments during transit.

Vietnam Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type Insights:



Warehousing

Transportation



Railway



Airways



Roadways Waterways

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type have also been provided in the report. This includes warehousing and transportation (railway, airways, roadways, and waterways).

Breakup by End User Insights:



Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat, Fish and Sea Food

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end user have also been provided in the report. This includes fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionary, dairy and frozen desserts, meat, fish and sea food, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and others.

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

Technological advancements are also driving the cold chain logistics market in Vietnam. Additionally, the widespread adoption of advanced refrigeration systems, temperature monitoring solutions, and GPS-enabled transport facilities are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of cold chain logistics, thereby augmenting the market growth in Vietnam. These innovations are not only improving the quality of perishable goods during transportation but also helping in reducing wastage and enhancing supply chain visibility.

Moreover, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies to improve infrastructures and regulatory frameworks are further propelling the growth of the cold chain logistics market across the country. Moreover, with the increasing emphasis of industry players on food safety and quality assurance, the cold chain logistics market in Vietnam is expected to catalyze over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163