Trump Doesn't Understand Putin Because He Has Never Fought Him - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes former U.S. President Donald Trump does not understand the goals pursued by Russian leader Vladimir Putin because he has never fought against the latter.

That's according to Zelensky's interview with CNN 's Kaitlan Collins, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said he“can't understand how Donald Trump can be on the side of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

“It's unbelievable,” he stressed.

“I think Donald Trump doesn't know Putin,” Zelensky said.“I know he met him... but he never fought with Putin. (The) American army never fought with the army of Russia. Never... I have a better understanding,” he said.

has not yet responded to Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine - F

“I don't think he understands that Putin will never stop,” he said.

Also, asked by Collins about a claim made by U.S. Senator JD Vance that the outcome of the war will not change even if Ukraine receives the money, Zelensky said the lawmaker“does not understand what is going on here.”

“To understand it is to come to the frontline to see what's going on... without this support. And he will understand that millions of people will be killed,” he added.

“He doesn't understand it, of course, God bless you don't have the war on your territory.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky in January asked former U.S. President Donald Trump to pay a visit to Kyiv against the background of the latter's vow to“quickly” put the war to an end should he win this October's election.

Photo: President's Office