Kuwait SC Beats Kazma SC 2-1 Wins Super Cup '23-24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Sporting Club (SC) won on Monday the Super Cup trophy for the football season (2023-2024), the 16th edition after defeating in the final match counterpart Kazma SC 2-1.

The match began with Kazma SC taking the lead and scoring in the 33rd minute, but Kuwait SC did not wait long until they equalized in the 36th minute.

In the second half, Kuwait SC scored their second goal in the 57th minute.

Kuwait SC also took lead in the number of times it has won the Super Cup title, which seven times in its history, while Qadsiya SC won the title six times, and Al-Arabi SC three times. (end)

sad







MENAFN26022024000071011013ID1107902479