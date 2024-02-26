Karnataka Govt Assures Reservation For Dalit Entrepreneurs In Industrial Areas

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Monday assured that henceforth 24.1 per cent of the land in industrial areas developed by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs, as per rules.

In a meeting convened with the delegation led by the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association Working President Srinivasa, he said that violations of rules will not be allowed.

The delegation brought to the minister's attention that while regulations mandate 24.1 per cent reservation for Dalit enterprises in KIADB-developed industrial areas, the effective allocation stands at only 16 per cent. Particularly in 12 industrial areas of Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, and Kolar district, 653 acres of land remains to be allotted to Dalit entrepreneurs, Srinivasa said.

In response to this, the Minister stated that nothing could be done in industrial areas where already enterprises are set up. However, moving forward, 24.1 per cent of the land will be reserved for Dalit entrepreneurs in neighbouring industrial areas, he added.

He said that the government remains committed to the cause and authorities concerned will be instructed to adhere to the norms. He said that further discussions would be held with the association.

The Minister Patil said that the issue of unequal treatment towards Dalit entrepreneurs predates the current administration and has persisted through previous governments. He also assured the delegation that necessary actions would be taken accordingly. Principal Secretary, Industries, S. Selvakumar and KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh were present at the meeting.