Previous chief of US gun rights team gets fined USD4 million

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, a Manhattan court has ruled that former National Rifle Association (NRA) CEO Wayne LaPierre must repay over USD4 million to the renowned gun rights organization. The verdict, delivered on Friday, followed a comprehensive six-week trial where LaPierre and other high-ranking NRA officials were accused of financial mismanagement, neglecting whistleblower complaints, and providing false information on state tax filings.



Jurors found LaPierre, who had served as the head of the NRA since the early 1990s and held the position of executive vice president, liable for failing to exercise proper oversight and for indulging in personal benefits using NRA funds. State attorneys revealed that this included extravagant expenses such as USD11 million for private jet flights and USD500,000 for eight separate trips to the Bahamas within a three-year span. The court mandated LaPierre to reimburse the NRA with USD4.4 million to rectify the alleged misuse of funds. Additionally, the former chief financial officer, Wilson 'Woody' Phillips, was fined USD2 million in connection to the financial improprieties.



The verdict comes on the heels of Wayne LaPierre's resignation last month, marking the end of his more than 30-year tenure at the helm of the NRA. Interestingly, his departure preceded the commencement of the civil corruption trial. The case was initially filed in 2020 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who lauded the court's decision as a "major victory."



Taking to social media, Attorney General James declared, "In New York, you cannot get away with corruption and greed, no matter how powerful or influential you think you may be.



Everyone, even the NRA and Wayne LaPierre, must play by the same rules."



This verdict is likely to have profound implications for the NRA and its leadership, raising questions about financial transparency and governance within one of the most influential advocacy groups in the United States. It underscores the commitment of New York authorities to hold even powerful entities accountable for alleged wrongdoing, sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of the organization's stature.



