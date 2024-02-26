Sandeshkhali Row: 'Sheikh Shahjahan Should Be Arrested,' Says Calcutta HC Amid Row Over Harassment Allegations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kolkata High Court on Monday (February 26) clarified that there is no order preventing the Bengal Police from arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused in the sexual assault and land grab case in Sandeshkhali. The court emphasized that there is no stay on the arrest in any proceeding, and Shahjahan, named as an accused, should be apprehended.

The court's clarification follows an astonishing claim by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday night, stating that the Bengal government is unable to arrest Shahjahan due to the court having "tied the hands of the police."

Farmers protest 2.0: Mother urges protesters to release son's body to perform final rites (WATCH)

Banerjee's comments were criticized by the opposition BJP, who deemed it as "contempt of court," as he appeared to blame the High Court for the delay in the Sandeshkhali investigations.

The court was informed that 43 FIRs were registered till December of the previous year, with 42 resulting in chargesheets. Regarding the land grabbing cases involving tribal community members, seven cases were initiated, and since February 8, 24 cases of land grabbing with various sections were filed.

The court dryly observed that it was surprising that no arrests were made in the land grabbing cases over four years.

'Give Kejriwal Nobel Prize for playing victimhood card': BJP after Delhi CM skips 7th ED summons