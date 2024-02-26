Ukraine's Envoy Calls On Poland To Identify, Prosecute Provocateurs Dumping Grain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, called on the Polish authorities to do their utmost to find and prosecute those responsible for dumping Ukrainian grain from vehicles and rail cars heading via Poland.

The Ukrainian diplomat addressed the issue via X , responding to yet another such provocation on Sunday, reports Ukrinform.

"The perpetrators of such barbarism harm not only Ukraine, but also Poland. We appeal to the Polish authorities and the police to do everything possible, and impossible, to find and justly prosecute those responsible for such shameful actions!" wrote Zvarych.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 25, 160 tonnes of Ukrainian agriproducts were dumped from eight rail cars at the Kotomiez rail station. This is the fourth case of vandalism at Polish railways.

On February 20, Polish farmers blocked railway traffic near the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine and dumped grain from a freight car onto the tracks.

On February 23, around 9:00, at the Dorohusk railway checkpoint, unidentified perpetrators dumped Germany-bound Ukrainian rapeseed from three rail cars.

On February 24, freight cars carrying Ukrainian beans were damaged, also at the Dorohusk station.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke at a press conference within the Ukraine. Year 2024 forum, expressed belief that the Polish government is able to solve the problem of damage being inflicted on Ukrainian agriexports at the border.