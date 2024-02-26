NTPC School Of Business Hosts Insightful Energy Dialogue On India's Clean Energy Transition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, February 26, 2024: NTPC School of Business hosted an energy dialogue, Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat @2047. The focus of the seminar was "Towards Clean Energy Transition: Indian Initiatives," aiming to deliberate on transformational changes for the foundation of Viksit Bharat by 2047.



Dr. Ashok Kumar Balyan, a prominent figure in the energy sector with a background as the Former Director (ONGC), delivered an insightful oration during the event.



In his address to the gathering, Dr. Ashok emphasized the crucial role of justice and equity as pillars supporting a robust economy, emphasizing their significance in driving growth. He highlighted the need to leverage knowledge capital to handle economic challenges efficiently and reducing disruptions. Dr. Ashok also underscored the importance of visionary leadership in illuminating the path forward, showcasing India's best practices globally and fostering collaborative achievements.



The event saw participation from over 100 students, faculty members, and overseas participants enrolled in an international management development program. The discussions centered around three key tracks of public policy designed to realize the vision of Amrit Kaal, focusing on meeting the nation's energy-centric developmental aspirations.



The NTPC School of Business, with its strong emphasis on higher education and research in energy management, is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the realization of these policy tracks. The institution aims to support national energy goals through its growing footprint and knowledge dissemination across various geographical locations.



