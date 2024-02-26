Kuwait's 33 Liberation Day.. Historical Turning Point Displaying Solidarity, Resilience

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Nasser Al-Khamri

KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- The 33rd anniversary of the Liberation Day continues to mark a historical turning point for Kuwait through which the people of the country proved their solid would and unwavering belief in victory to liberate the land on February 26, 1991 from the Iraqi invasion.

With the brutal Iraqi invasion in the dawn of August 2, 1990, the people of Kuwait called towards the legitimacy of Al-Sabah family's ruler ship, achieving a rare and unparalleled international support to return legitimacy in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Charter.

Kuwait foreign policy along with Kuwait's wise leadership -- the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, The late Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah, and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah -- have proven Kuwait's legitimacy to the international world and achieved complete liberation.

Kuwait raised its issue in international and regional forums and mobilized global support in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and in the meeting of foreign ministers of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries that was held on the sidelines of the UN general assembly on October 5, 1990.

Kuwait affirmed at the time that the Iraqi occupation represented a flagrant violation of UN Charter and NAM's principals, and called on the NAM's members to condemn the aggression and continue their support for the initial actions taken by the international community.

Kuwait also demanded that the aggressor pay compensations for the destruction caused to the economic and social environment in Kuwait.

The UNSC held an emergency session based on the demand of many countries on August 3, 1990, which by the end of it, Resolution 660 was issued, condemning the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait; demanding that Iraq withdraw immediately and unconditionally from Kuwaiti lands.

The United States and the Soviet Union, the Foreign Ministers of Islamic Organization Conference (OIC) in their 19th meeting in Cairo, ambassadors of NAM during their meeting in New York issued statements, expressing their condemnation of the invasion and demanded that Iraq immediately withdraw its forces.

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UNSC to impose comprehensive economic and military sanctions on Iraq, forcing Iraqi forces to withdraw from Kuwaiti lands according to UNSC's resolution 660 issued after few hours after the invasion.

Few days later, UNSC Resolution 661 on Iraq was issued on August 6, 1990, affirming the council's determination to bring the occupation of Kuwait by Iraq to an end and to restore the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Kuwait.

The third UNSC resolution 662 was issued on August 9, 1990, stating that the annexation of Kuwait by Iraq has no legal validity, and is considered null and void, calling upon all states, international organizations and specialized agencies not to recognize that annexation.

The situation in Kuwait had escalated, opening the door for peace-loving countries to send forces to the region and immediately contacts took place between various world capitals to mobilize an international coalition to liberate Kuwait.

In the meantime, Arab and international forces began to arrive to Saudi Arabia, and UNSC issued its fourth resolution 664 regarding the Iraqi invasion, reaffirming the invalidation of the annexation of Kuwait by Iraq.

Soon after, the UNSC issued Resolution 674 against Iraq, as well as the permanent members of UNSC agreed on a draft resolution that allow the use of military force against Iraq.

At the end of November 1990, the UNSC issued several resolutions related to Iraq, the first of which was Resolution 677. It condemned Iraqi attempts to alter the demographic composition of the population of Kuwait and to destroy the civil records maintained by the legitimate Government of Kuwait; mandates the Secretary-General to take custody of a copy of the population register of Kuwait.

The Council also issued its Resolution 678, authorizing member states to use all necessary means to implement SC Resolution 660 (1990), and giving Iraq until January 15, 1991 to withdraw from Kuwait or else would face the risk of a military intervention by international coalition forces.

Following Resolution 678, at dawn on January 17, 1991, the coalition forces began their major attacks on Iraqi military and strategic sites in Kuwait and in Iraq.

This included air strikes on Iraqi military installations and bases, command and control centers, public facilities, bridges, water and electricity stations, as well as about 60 military bases.

International coalition countries also began preparing for their ground attack on the Iraqi forces in Kuwait, as the late US President George H. W. Bush gave the green light to the commander of the coalition forces, the late General Norman Schwarzkopf, to launch the ground attack.

The decision was taken moments before the expiration of the deadline that the allies and the UN had set for Iraq to withdraw.

On February 24, 1991, the international coalition forces began their ground attack on the Iraqi forces in Kuwait.

The forces of 30 countries, reinforced with the latest mechanisms, attacked the Iraqi forces and destroyed them in Kuwaiti territory. The Iraqi army quickly collapsed due to the strikes of the international forces towards Kuwait City.

Kuwait had returned to its people, free and proud after about seven difficult months of occupation. (end)

