New Traffic Violation Alert In Karnataka: SMS To Be Sent Within 2 Minutes Of Signal Violation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Road Safety and Traffic Department has launched a groundbreaking initiative to promptly notify citizens of traffic violations through instant SMS messages. Under this innovative system, motorists will receive real-time alerts on their mobile phones within two minutes of committing infractions such as jumping signals, using mobile phones while driving, or riding without helmets.

Under the newly implemented Intelligent Traffic Management (ITM) system, state-of-the-art cameras strategically positioned across metropolitan areas, including Mysuru, Belagavi, Bellary, Davangere, Tumkur, and Shimoga, capture images of vehicles flouting traffic rules. These images serve as evidence, accompanying the SMS notifications sent to the registered mobile numbers of the violators. The SMS contains a link directing recipients to view photographic evidence of the violation, along with details of the infraction and instructions for payment of fines.

Notably, the ITM system extends its coverage beyond city limits, encompassing major highways such as the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has installed high-tech cameras to monitor traffic violations. Whether within city precincts or on national highways, the objective remains consistent: to promote road safety and deter reckless driving behaviours.

While the initiative promises expedited resolution of traffic violation cases, challenges persist, particularly in densely populated urban centres like Bangalore. Due to the sheer volume of vehicles and traffic density, there may be delays in sending immediate alerts for violations within the city. To address this issue, authorities have collaborated with insurance companies to obtain updated mobile numbers of vehicle owners, ensuring that notifications reach the appropriate recipients promptly.

DCP Kuldeep Kumar of East Division (Traffic) acknowledged the hurdles posed by urban congestion but emphasized the collaborative efforts to overcome these obstacles and enhance the effectiveness of the notification system. By promptly notifying individuals of their infractions, authorities aim to not only enforce compliance with traffic regulations but also cultivate a culture of responsible driving among citizens.