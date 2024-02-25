Ukraine's Top Cleric Calls For Unity In Repelling Russia's Onslaught

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians must stand united if they seek to defend their centuries-old aspirations of an independent state.

This was stated by Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine, who spoke at a special event organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES), the Orthodox Church of Ukraine reports.

The Metropolitan emphasized the issues of democracy, freedom, and unity for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"We must be united and unified if we want to defend our centuries-old aspirations of an independent and democratic state. These are precisely the aspirations that the Russian aggressor is trying and has been trying to suppress for at least the last three centuries. That is why we now need unity in our common struggle," said the OCU Primate.

According to Epifaniy, especially in the current realities, Ukrainians have to see unity as an indispensable component of democracy and at the same time – a tool for achieving it. He noted that at the moment, because of the war, an existential question is acutely emerging – the question of the very existence of Ukraine as a single state of a free people.

"Today we pay a very high price for our state, for democracy, for freedom. Even a single human life is a very high price. But if we give up, if we discontinue resisting the aggressor, if we allow domestic contradictions and infighting to divide us, then in the future, we may pay an even higher price. A million times higher," says the top cleric.

In his opinion, Ukrainians should do everything possible for Ukrainian unity – unite and fight together.

"Our democratic values and our unity make us stronger. And in this way, with God's help, we will bring Ukrainian victory closer," the Metropolitan said.

As reported, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that currently, as 10 years ago in the Maidan Square, the Ukrainians are motivated by their struggle for freedom.

