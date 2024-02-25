Four Injured As Russia Shells Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 26, several explosions rang out in the city of Dnipro. Four civilians were injured amid destruction inflicted on the residential area.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Suspilne .
"In Dnipro, as a result of shelling, four people were injured as per tentative reports, the head of the regional military administration, Lysak, reported. Households, several cars, and a truck were damaged in the city," the report says. Read also:
As reported, series of explosions rang out in Dnipro earlier this evening during an air raid alert.
Photo: Suspilne Dnipro
