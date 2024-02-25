Kuwaiti Designers Center Partake In Design Doha Biennale In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- A group of artists from Kuwaiti designers center sponsored by National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature (NCCAL) and in cooperation with Khaleejesque cultural institute are participating in the first edition of the Design Doha Biennale in the Qatari capital, Doha, which runs until next Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA Sunday, Sheikha Fawaz Al-Sabah, head of Khaleejesque, said that she and Kuwaiti artists are showcasing at Kuwait Design Center as part of the Biennale activities, which kicked off yesterday, Saturday, aiming to spotlight Kuwaiti artistry and talents internationally.

On her side, Mariam Al-Wazzan, the exhibition curator for Kuwait Design Center, stated that the center showcased innovative works by Kuwaiti artists who incorporate sustainability and contemporary Arab identity, emphasizing the integration of environmental awareness and cultural heritage in modern design.

A group of Kuwaiti artists, including Dalia Ali, Lulwa Al-Radwan, Kawthar Al-Saffar, Jasem Al-Nashmi, and Jasem Al-Nasarallah, are participating in Kuwait Design Center, sponsored by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and managed by Khaleejesque, she pointed out. (end)

