Qatar Successfully Mediates Release Of Austrian Detainee In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announces the success of its mediation efforts in releasing an Austrian detainee in Afghanistan, and confirms his arrival in Doha prior to his final destination.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, expressed in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the State of Qatar's gratitude to the caretaker government of Afghanistan for their cooperation in the release of the Austrian national.

He added that the State of Qatar enjoys strong bilateral relations with the Republic of Austria, and is delighted with the release of the national.

His Excellency highlighted the progress of the caretaker government of Afghanistan in the field of combating terrorism and corruption, and the State of Qatar invariably encourages the constructive dialogue approach to achieve the aspirations of the Afghan people.

“The State of Qatar has proven, regionally and globally, that it is a trusted international partner in various important issues, and it spares no effort in harnessing its energy and ability in the areas of mediation, preventive diplomacy, and settling disputes through peaceful means, as it is a strategic option and a basic pillar of its foreign policy,” he said.

The State Minister affirmed that Qatar will continue to contribute its mediation efforts in the settlement of conflicts through constructive dialogue and peaceful methods to promote peace and stability in the region and the world.