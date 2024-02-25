Families Celebrate Kuwait's Nat'l Day On Gulf Street

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Mirvat Abdel-Dayem

KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- The activities of the National holidays began Sunday morning with the participation of the ministries, government institutions and public associations, with performances and popular songs.

The Gulf Street's atmosphere was filled with joy and happiness which embodied the special memories of this day for Kuwait and its history.

Amid a large public presence of peoples of different ages and nationalities, the Arabian Gulf Street witnessed various activities to celebrate the national days, which spread the spirit of patriotism.

Crowds of families celebrate the national holidays today in which Kuwait gained its independence and announced the beginning of a new era. (end)

