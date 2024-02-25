NATO says Ukraine able to position F-16 to raid deep inside Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant development, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has declared that Ukraine will have the freedom to use F-16 fighter jets, provided by the alliance, against military targets not only within its borders but also deep inside Russia. Speaking to RFE/RL in an interview set to air on Friday, Stoltenberg emphasized Ukraine's right to self-defense against what he termed as Russian "aggression," including the option to strike legitimate military targets beyond Ukraine.



While discussing the timing of the delivery of the promised F-16s to Ukraine, Stoltenberg refrained from providing specifics, noting that each NATO member contributing the fighter jets would decide based on their individual policies. He stressed the importance of ensuring well-trained pilots and adequate maintenance and support crews before deploying the aircraft into action.



Acknowledging the eagerness of some of Ukraine's backers to see the F-16s in operation promptly, Stoltenberg emphasized that the impact would be more substantial with skilled pilots and comprehensive support infrastructure. "The sooner, the better," he stated, while also underscoring the need to heed military experts' recommendations on the optimal timing for deployment.



Ukraine has persistently sought the F-16 as a means to counter Russian air superiority. Pledges from NATO members, including Denmark and the Netherlands, have committed to contributing F-16s, with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky indicating a total of 42 jets. The first batch of Ukrainian pilots, trained in the West, completed their classes in the United Kingdom in December.



However, questions have arisen regarding the operational capabilities of the United States-made F-16 on Ukrainian runways. Speculation suggests that the aircraft might face challenges, leading to discussions about the possibility of deploying them from neighboring countries such as Poland, Romania, or the Baltic states.



The announcement by NATO's Secretary General adds a new dimension to the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, underscoring the alliance's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities. As the prospect of F-16 deployment looms, geopolitical dynamics in the region continue to evolve, with implications for the broader international community.



MENAFN25022024000045015687ID1107896579