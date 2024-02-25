Biden threatens Putin with huge sanctions due to Navalny`s passing

(MENAFN) Tensions between the United States and Russia, President Joe Biden has declared the imposition of a new set of sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. The move comes in response to the controversial death of prominent opposition activist and anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny, who, according to Russian prison officials, fell critically ill on February 16 and was declared dead on the same day.



While the exact cause of Navalny's death remains shrouded in uncertainty, his family, associates, and several Western leaders have pointed fingers at the Kremlin, alleging its involvement. President Biden, underscoring the gravity of the situation, met with Navalny's widow Yulia and daughter Dasha in San Francisco, where he praised the late activist's "extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia," according to a statement from the White House.



Following the meeting, President Biden affirmed his administration's intent to unveil "major new sanctions against Russia," specifically targeting President Putin, whom he holds responsible for Navalny's demise. The impending sanctions, expected to be formally announced on Friday, are reported to extend to more than 500 targets, with sources describing them as "crushing" and honing in on Russia's defense sector.



The announcement has raised diplomatic tensions, with Moscow yet to comment on the planned sanctions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously denounced foreign leaders for accusing Russia while investigations into Navalny's death are ongoing, labeling such accusations as "completely unacceptable." Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the West for making "pre-prepared assumptions," emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation before drawing conclusions.



The development underscores the strained relationship between the two global powers, with the Biden administration taking a strong stance against Russia amid allegations of its involvement in Navalny's demise. The impact of these sanctions, both on diplomatic relations and the broader geopolitical landscape, remains to be seen, as the international community closely watches the unfolding situation and its potential implications for the already complex dynamics between the United States and Russia.





MENAFN25022024000045015687ID1107896567