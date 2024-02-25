Roshan Mathew Shares The Link Between Him & His 'Poacher' Character

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Roshan Mathew, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming show 'Poacher', has shed light on the connecting link between him and his character in the series.

The actor recently spoke with IANS and shared that his character's geographical background and the language paved the way for him to walk into the world of the character.

Roshan told IANS:“The geographical background of this character and his language gave me the link into his world because apart from that, this man is very different from who I'm in terms of the kind of things that he does and the life that he leads”.

He also shared that his past experience of working with Malayalam star Nimisha Sajayan also came in handy.

Roshan added:“When I went into this project, I had already worked with Nimisha Sajayan, so I had that in my bag. I thought that I had a good working chemistry with her, so I was very excited to collaborate with her again and that's the reason I held onto this one and explored the narrative as we went ahead.”

'Poacher' is streaming on Prime Video.