One murdered, eight injured in terror assault in Israel

(MENAFN) In a horrifying incident near Jerusalem on Thursday, a trio of terrorists carried out a brazen shooting spree to the north of the city, resulting in the tragic death of a young man and leaving eight others wounded. The attack unfolded in the vicinity of a highway checkpoint, where a traffic jam provided the assailants with an opportunity to target unsuspecting civilians.



According to Israeli authorities, two of the gunmen were swiftly neutralized by a combination of security forces and armed civilians at the scene, while the third attacker was apprehended. The current condition of the detained assailant, identified as Ahmed Al-Wahsh, remains unclear.



Reports indicate that the victim who lost his life was in his twenties, and the Magen David Adom Ambulance service treated a total of 12 individuals affected by the attack. Among the wounded, a 23-year-old woman is in serious condition, four others are in moderate condition, and an additional five sustained minor injuries along with acute anxiety.



The terrorists responsible for the assault have been identified by Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, as the Zawahra brothers - Muhammad, 26, and Kathem, 31 - both residents of the village of Ta’amra near Bethlehem in the West Bank. It was revealed that one of the Zawahra brothers had a previous history of imprisonment for illegally entering Israel.



Armed with assault rifles, makeshift submachine guns, and a grenade, the attackers opened fire on civilians waiting in traffic just a few hundred meters from a checkpoint. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the scene to assess the situation and expressed gratitude towards the security forces and armed civilians for their prompt response, acknowledging their role in preventing a potentially more devastating outcome.



This shocking incident has once again highlighted the persistent security challenges faced by Israel and the constant threat of terrorism in the region. Authorities are actively investigating the motives behind the attack, and the community is left grappling with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence.



