Learn From J&K's Best Practices: LG Sinha To Bihar

At the inaugural ceremony, the LG called for replicating the best practices of Jammu Kashmir and other regions, through a strong network of individuals and ideas, for the overall development of Bihar.

“Peace and Stability are the pre-conditions to attract investments and to build an economically empowered and inclusive society. There is also an immense potential for start-ups, technology enterprises and agro-based industries in Bihar. All the sections of the society must discharge their responsibility and work together to build a progressive state,” Sinha said.

In his keynote address, the LG commended the endeavour of GTRi to bring together the policymakers, entrepreneurs, innovators, influencers and thinkers to discuss and identify growth opportunities in different sectors and brainstorm over the holistic development of Bihar.

He highlighted the greater efforts by states and Union Territories to develop industries and agriculture & allied sectors to address future challenges and to contribute in ViksitBharat.

In ancient times, Bihar was considered as a seat of power, education, literature, culture and cradle of Indian Civilization. It has always been the land of spiritual unity where Buddhism and Jainism were born, the LG observed.

“Today, Bihar is witnessing economic and cultural revival and it can play a big role in industrial development and bring transformation in the nation's tourism sector,” he said.

He said the impressive strides of Bihar's agriculture and service sector have resulted in the emergence of the state as a powerful player in the overall growth of the nation. It has an immense talent pool that will act as a main driving force in the future, he added.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has traveled far in the last 10 years and every region and sector have witnessed triumph, glory and laid the foundation for a promising future,” the LG said.

Our economy is growing at an unprecedented rate and we are confident of achieving the target of the world's 3rd largest economy by 2027. The effective on-ground implementation of people-centric policies will lead the nation in this Amrit Kaal, he further added.

“Bihar's brand ambassadors, young entrepreneurs, innovators and creative networks can further push cultural awakening and create a vibrant environment for Bihar's socio-economic growth,” the LG said.

He also emphasized on developing a robust ecosystem of Religious, Archaeological and Cultural Tourism in Bihar.

The LG released the first edition of Bihar Discourse Journal and 'Fool Bahadur', a Magahi novel translated by Poet-Diplomat Abhay K.

Aditi Nandan, Curator, Grand Trunk Road Initiatives; senior officials of Government of India; team members of GTRi, experts, policymakers, and prominent personalities from diverse fields were present.

