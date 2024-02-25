Smart Air Purifiers Market Outlook 2024, Share, Size, Key Players And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled “Smart Air Purifiers Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global smart air purifiers market size reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smart Air Purifiers Industry:

Technological Advancements and Innovation:

The Smart Air Purifiers industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, primarily due to continuous technological advancements and innovation. This factor has played a pivotal role in transforming traditional air purification methods into intelligent and efficient systems. With consumer awareness increasing about the importance of clean and healthy indoor air, companies have focused their efforts on developing smart air purifiers that offer enhanced functionality and convenience. Manufacturers are integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced sensors into their products. These innovations allow smart air purifiers to automatically adjust settings based on real-time air quality data, optimizing filtration performance. Users can also control these devices remotely through smartphone apps, making them more user-friendly.

Rising Health Awareness and Air Quality Concerns:

Increasing health awareness and growing concerns about indoor air quality have contributed significantly to the expansion of the Smart Air Purifiers industry. People are becoming more conscious of the potential health risks associated with indoor air pollution, which can include allergens, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other pollutants. In response to these concerns, consumers are actively seeking solutions to improve the air quality in their homes and workplaces. Smart air purifiers are seen as a proactive and effective measure to combat indoor air pollutants. They offer real-time air quality monitoring, providing users with tangible data on the air they breathe, which helps in making informed decisions regarding their indoor environment. Additionally, the ongoing global emphasis on health and wellness has further fueled the demand for smart air purifiers. People are increasingly willing to invest in products that can potentially improve their overall well-being. This trend has led to a surge in the adoption of smart air purifiers across residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Government Regulations and Environmental Concerns:

Government regulations and environmental concerns have had a significant impact on the growth of the Smart Air Purifiers industry. As authorities worldwide implement stricter air quality standards and regulations, there is a growing need for effective air purification solutions to achieve compliance. Smart air purifiers have emerged as a viable option to meet these regulatory requirements. Furthermore, environmental awareness has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and energy-efficient products. Smart air purifiers, with their ability to reduce energy consumption and minimize waste through reusable filters, align well with these environmental concerns. Manufacturers are actively promoting the sustainability aspects of their products to attract environmentally conscious consumers.



Blueair (Unilever PLC)

Coway Co. Ltd

Dyson Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation)

Sharp Corporation

Vesync Co. Ltd

Winix America Inc Xiaomi Corporation

Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing concern for air quality and health, especially in urban areas with high pollution levels. Additionally, the rising integration of smart air purifiers with other smart home devices and systems, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, enhances their appeal, which is augmenting the demand for this product in the market.

Moreover, with the ongoing trend of urbanization and people spending a significant amount of time indoors, there is a growing need for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air which is contributing to the market expansion. Furthermore, the growing online shopping has made it easier for consumers to research, compare, and purchase and provide a wide range of options and easy access to customer reviews, influencing buying decisions.



Smart Air Purifiers Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Dust Collectors

Fume and Smoke Collectors Others

Dust collectors represented the largest segment due to their efficiency in removing particulate matter and allergens, addressing a common concern in indoor air quality.

Breakup by Technique:



High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filtration Others

HEPA represented the largest segment because High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are widely recognized for their ability to capture 99.97% of particles, making them a preferred choice for effective air purification.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Online Offline

Online represented the largest segment as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of online shopping for smart air purifiers, with a wide range of options and easy access to product information.

Breakup by End User:



Residential

Commercial Others

Residential represented the largest segment since homeowners are increasingly investing in smart air purifiers to ensure healthier indoor environments for their families.





Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific's dominance in the smart air purifiers market is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing pollution levels, and a growing middle-class population with a rising awareness of the importance of clean air in their homes.

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

