In-Mold Labels Market, Growth, And Research Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group latest report titled“In-Mold Labels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on in-mold labels market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global in-mold labels market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.
Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-mold-labels-market/requestsample
In-mold labels (IML) represent a sophisticated labeling technique where the label is integrated into the surface of a product during its manufacturing process, specifically during the molding of plastic containers and products. This innovative method involves placing a pre-printed polypropylene (PP) label in a mold, which is then filled with molten plastic. As the plastic cools and solidifies, it fuses with the label, making the label an integral part of the product's container. This seamless integration ensures that the label does not peel off, withstands environmental factors, and offers superior durability and aesthetic appeal compared to traditional labeling methods. IML technology is widely used across various industries, including food and beverage, personal care, and household chemicals, due to its numerous advantages. It allows for high-quality, vivid graphics that cover the entire surface of the container, providing enhanced branding opportunities and shelf appeal.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, advancements in packaging technology, and the expanding food and beverage industry are driving the global market. Moreover, the growing consumer demand for packaged goods with high-quality, informative, and attractive labels enhances brand value and product differentiation. In-mold labels are especially favored in the food and beverage sector, where the visual appeal and detailed product information can significantly influence purchasing decisions. These labels are resistant to moisture and temperature variations, making them ideal for products that require refrigeration or are exposed to challenging environmental conditions. Furthermore, sustainability concerns are propelling the adoption of in-mold labeling techniques. IML packaging is often produced using recyclable materials and can be fully recycled, reducing waste and environmental impact.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.
CCL Industries, Inc. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Huhtamaki Group Coveris Holdings S.A. Cenveo Inc. Fuji Seal International, Inc. Multicolor Corporation EVCO Plastics Innovia Films Ltd. Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC
Key Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, technology, printing technology, printing inks
and end-use.
Material Insights:
Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride ABS Resins Others
Technology Insights:
Extrusion Blow-Molding Process Injection Molding Process Thermoforming
Printing Technology Insights:
Flexographic Printing Offset Printing Gravure Printing Digital Printing Others
Printing Inks Insights:
UV Curable Inks Thermal Cured Inks Water-Soluble Inks Others
End-Use Insights:
Personal Care Consumer Durables Food and Beverage Automotive Others
Regional Insights:
Europe North America Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN25022024004122016232ID1107895262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.