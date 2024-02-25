Digital Education Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Digital Education Market by Learning Type (Self-paced Online Education, Instructor-led Online Education), Course Type (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Business Management, and Others), End User (Academic Institutions and Individuals, Enterprises), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global digital education market size reached US$ 19.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 178.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.18% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital Education Industry:

Ongoing Technological Advancements:

The swift progression of technology, notably in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and machine learning (ML), has deeply influenced the digital education sector. These advancements have facilitated the creation of tailored learning journeys, adaptable content, and smart teaching systems. Through the incorporation of such innovations, digital education platforms can deliver remarkably personalized and immersive learning encounters for students, a pivotal driver of market expansion. Additionally, the widespread availability of fast internet connections and the prevalence of smartphones and tablets have democratised digital education, making it accessible to a worldwide audience and contributing to its widespread growth.

Recent Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic:

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked significant changes in the digital education sector. Lockdowns and distancing measures disrupted traditional classroom setups, prompting a surge in online education adoption. Schools and universities swiftly transitioned to digital platforms to maintain learning continuity. This sudden shift underscored the significance of digital education and reshaped educational delivery methods. Institutions globally are now prioritizing investments in digital resources and infrastructure to provide hybrid or fully online learning, driving continued growth in the digital education industry.

Changing Learning Preferences:

Over the past few years, there has been a notable transformation in students' learning preferences, marked by a growing desire for flexible and self-paced educational approaches. Digital education platforms have emerged as a response to this trend, offering the flexibility of learning at any time and from any location, empowering learners to customize their learning paths according to their individual requirements. Furthermore, there has been a surge in the popularity of microlearning, characterized by the consumption of bite-sized educational materials, which enhances accessibility and manageability of learning. This shift towards digital, on-demand, and interactive learning experiences has significantly fueled the expansion of the digital education sector. Educational institutions and providers are continuously adapting their offerings to meet the evolving needs of learners, thereby driving further growth within the industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Digital Education Industry:



Alison

Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

Edx LLC (2U Inc.)

Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd

iversity Learning Solutions GmbH (Springer Nature)

LinkedIn Corporation (Microsoft Corporation)

Miriadax

Pluralsight LLC

Udacity Inc

Udemy Inc. UNext Learning Pvt. Ltd

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-education-market/requestsample

Digital Education Market Report Segmentation:

By Learning Type:



Self-paced Online Education Instructor-led Online Education

Self-paced online education dominates the market by learning type due to the growing demand for flexible learning options, allowing individuals to tailor their educational experiences to their own pace and schedule.

By Course Type:



Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)

Business Management Others

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) holds the largest market share owing to the increasing importance of STEM education in today's workforce, driving the demand for digital STEM-related courses.

By End User:



Academic Institutions and Individuals Enterprises

Academic institutions and individuals represent the largest market segment as educational institutions seek to integrate digital education into their curriculum, while individuals are increasingly turning to online learning platforms for skill development and career advancement.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Digital Education Market Trends:

The digital education sector is currently marked by notable trends, notably the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like AI and AR, elevating personalized learning encounters. Additionally, there's a surge in microlearning and concise content to accommodate busy learners. Moreover, there's a growing adoption of hybrid and blended learning approaches, amalgamating online and offline components, gaining traction. Alongside, there's a heightened focus on upskilling and reskilling to address shifting job market requirements, propelling corporate e-learning growth. These trends underscore the industry's dynamism and dedication to addressing the varied educational needs of global learners.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163