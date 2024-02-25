Rice Flour Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Price Trends, & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Rice Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including rice flour market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global rice flour market size reached US$ 818.1 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,160.4 Million by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2024-2032 .

Rice Flour Market Overview:

Rice flour is a versatile and gluten-free culinary ingredient made by finely milling rice grains into a powder. This staple in many cuisines is renowned for its diverse applications. It serves as a fundamental component in gluten-free baking, where it imparts a light texture and mild flavor to various recipes. Additionally, rice flour is commonly used in Asian cuisines for thickening sauces, coating foods before frying, or as a base for rice noodles and rice-based snacks. Its neutral taste makes it adaptable to both sweet and savory dishes. With variations such as white rice flour and brown rice flour, this ingredient caters to a range of dietary preferences, making it an essential pantry item for those seeking gluten alternatives or exploring international cuisines.

Rice Flour Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease. As awareness of gluten-related issues grows, consumers seek versatile substitutes, boosting the market for rice flour. Furthermore, the rising demand for ethnic and international cuisines also propels market growth. Rice flour's integral role in Asian, Middle Eastern, and Latin American cuisines, where it is used in a variety of dishes, contributes to its increased consumption worldwide. The globalization of food preferences and the growing popularity of diverse culinary experiences accentuate this trend. Moreover, health-conscious consumer trends further drive the market.



Rice flour is often perceived as a healthier alternative to wheat flour, particularly due to its gluten-free nature. As consumers prioritize cleaner labels and nutritional transparency, rice flour becomes a preferred choice in various recipes. Besides, the expanding market for gluten-free baked goods plays a pivotal role. With an increasing number of individuals adopting gluten-free diets for health or lifestyle reasons, rice flour has become a key ingredient in baking applications, ranging from bread and cakes to cookies and pastries. Additionally, the versatility of rice flour in both sweet and savory applications contributes to its widespread adoption. Its use in traditional dishes, gluten-free products, and innovative culinary creations underscores its adaptability, appealing to a broad consumer base.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Associated British Foods PLC

Belourthe SA

Caremoli Group

Ebro Foods S.A.

EDME Limited

General Mills Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kroner-Starke GmbH

Shipton Mill Ltd. Whitworth Bros. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Source Insights:



White Rice Brown Rice

Category Insights:



Organic Conventional

Type Insights:



Long Grain

Medium and Short Grain Pregelatinized

Application Insights:



Bakery and Confectionary

Breakfast Cereals and Premixes

Baby Foods

Sweet and Savory Snacks Others

Sales Channel Insights:



Direct Sales Indirect Sales

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

