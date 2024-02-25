Europe Biopsy Devices Market Is Booming And Predicted To Hit US$ 831.3 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Europe Biopsy Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Europe biopsy devices market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The Europe biopsy devices market size reached US$ 555 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 831.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

What is the Europe Biopsy Devices Market

The Europe biopsy devices market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and the escalating demand for early and accurate diagnosis. Additionally, the increasing aging population, who are more prone to various types of cancers, is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures for biopsy, which offer advantages, such as reduced recovery time and fewer complications, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructures and the easy availability of skilled professionals in Europe are bolstering the growth of the biopsy devices market.

Europe Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation:

Break By Procedure Type:



Surgical Biopsy Needle Biopsy

Needle biopsy represented the largest segment due to its minimally invasive nature and high accuracy.

Break By Product:



Biopsy Guidance Systems

Needle Based Biopsy Guns

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Forceps Others

Needle based biopsy guns represented the largest segment because of their ease of use and precision in tissue sampling.

Break By Application:



Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Colorectal Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy Others

Breast biopsy represented the largest segment owing to the prevalence of breast cancer screening programs.

Break By Guidance Technique:



Ultrasound-guided Biopsy

Stereotactic-guided Biopsy

MRI-guided Biopsy Others

Ultrasound-guided biopsy represented the largest segment due to its real-time imaging capabilities.

Break By End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes Others

Hospitals and clinics represented the largest segment as they are primary healthcare providers.

Break By Country:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

United Kingdom emerged as the largest market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and research facilities.

The competitive landscape of the Europe biopsy devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Europe Biopsy Devices Market Trends:

Apart from this, technological innovations in biopsy devices, including the development of vacuum-assisted and image-guided biopsy systems, are further propelling the growth of the Europe biopsy devices market. These advancements enhance the accuracy and efficiency of biopsy procedures, thereby boosting their adoption among healthcare providers. Additionally, various leading manufacturers are integrating AI and robotics into biopsy devices to offer precision and improved diagnosis, which is positively influencing the regional market.

Moreover, collaborations and partnerships among key players for the development and distribution of advanced biopsy devices are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating number of diagnostic centers and hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities is anticipated to drive the growth of the Europe biopsy devices market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

