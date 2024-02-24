S.Korean FM Meets Business Leaders In New York

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met this week with the country's business officials in New York and pledged the government's support for their overseas expansion, his Ministry said on Sunday.

Cho held the meeting in New York on Saturday after attending a G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro and before travelling to Washington, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Minister stressed the importance of the government and the private sector working together as a team at a time when there are no boundaries between economic and national security issues, and pledged to spare no assistance to minimise the negative impact of the rapidly changing external environment on South Korean businesses and to help their overseas expansion and exports.

In attendance were officials from companies and institutions, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, LG Electronics, Korean Air, CJ, Bank of Korea and Korea Development Bank.

Cho plans to raise the issues discussed during meetings with US government and Congressional officials during his visit to Washington starting Monday, his Ministry said.