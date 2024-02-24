Kerala: Millions Of Devotees To Offer Attukal Pongala Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The capital is ready to celebrate Attukal Pongala today. Amid the sweltering summer heat, the Attukal temple premises are bustling with the festivities of Pongal. There is an unceasing flow of devotees to the temple, irrespective of the time, season, and weather. The pongala ceremony will start with the lighting of 'pandara adupp' the main hearth at Attukal temple at 10:30 am. Security arrangements and facilities are prepared throughout the city.

The parking of vehicles is prohibited near the temple premises. The Railways and KSRTC will run special services in connection with pongala celebrations. The health minister, Veena George, said that the health department has prepared extensive health services today. Four heat clinics have been started to provide adequate care and treatment to those suffering from high heat. Heat clinics have been started at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Fort Taluk Hospital, Iranimuttom Social Health Center, and Urban Primary Health Centre Chalai. The arrangements of coolers, fans, wool, ice packs, IV fluid, ORS, and creams are set up in these clinics to treat those affected by problems like sunburn. The minister also requested that those suffering from any physical problems due to high heat should seek the services of these clinics.



To manage healthcare needs effectively, 16 urban health centers will operate as field hospitals, providing primary care within city limits. Additionally, 6 government hospitals and 10 private hospitals in the vicinity will serve as contingency centers for non-acute cases. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will serve as the central hub for handling any emergencies.

To enhance emergency response, various ambulances have been deployed, including 12 Kaniv 108 ambulances, a bike first responder, an ICU ambulance, and 10 ambulances from other departments, along with 7 from private hospitals. Furthermore, a control room by the Food Safety Department and 5 special squads are ensuring food safety measures.

