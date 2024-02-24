More Than 2 Million Children Have Fled Ukraine Because Of The War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 2 million children have left Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to Ukrinform, the President's wife, Olena Zelenska, posted this on Facebook and published a photo from last year's Time magazine's TOP 100, in which young patients of the Okhmatdyt hospital are waiting for another Russian attack in the hospital's bomb shelter.

According to the first lady, 528 children were killed by Russian hands, bullets, missiles, and drones. At least 1,230 children were injured, and in more than 330 cases they needed prosthetics.

"More than 2 million of our children have fled the country to escape. More than a million children in Ukraine are studying fully online because the enemy is attacking the frontline regions. And a number of schools - about 2,000 - still do not have bomb shelters," Zelenska emphasized.

As the President's wife emphasized, more than 19,000 children were abducted and taken by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories.

"We had one-third fewer babies - 187,000 in 2023 compared to 237,000 in 2021," she said.

According to Zelenska, "the war unleashed by Russia deliberately targets children. But they have us - their adults. We are fighting for them and will not give them up to war. Every day, thousands of adults in Ukraine and around the world treat, release from captivity, take in families of those who have lost their families, build shelters for schools (in particular, my Foundation is engaged in this)."

She noted that it is impossible to return the stolen two years of childhood, but it is possible to make sure that February 24, 2022 remains only "an episode. Dramatic, but only a fragment. Have a big, happy, long life."

As Ukrinform reported, February 24, 2024 is the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

