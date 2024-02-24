Kharge Attends Wedding Reception Of Sharmila's Son

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K. C. Venugopal on Sunday attended the wedding reception of Andhra Pradesh unit Congress president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy's son Raja Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several state ministers, AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepadas Munshi and several Congress leaders attended the reception held in Hyderabad.

Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar, and other family members were also present.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders received Kharge and Venugopal at the airport.

Sharmila Reddy's son Raja Reddy married his girlfriend Priya last week.

The wedding was held at Jodhpur palace in Rajasthan.

Sharmila's mother Y.S. Vijayamma was among those who attended the wedding.

However, Sharmila's brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not attend the wedding or the reception.

Jagan had blessed the couple at the engagement held in Hyderabad last month.