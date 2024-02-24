Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Visit Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple, Seek Blessings For Daughter Navya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar, along with their newborn daughter Navya visited the Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple in Koradi, Nagpur, Maharashtra to seek the blessings.

The family was accompanied by Rahul's mother.

The singer known for his tracks like 'Baaton Ko Teri (Unplugged)', 'Ek Rupaiya', took to Instagram and shared a video with his family.

In the video, we can see Rahul wearing a pink T-shirt, blue denims, and white sneakers and had wrapped a red chunari around his neck. He is holding his little bundle of joy in his arms. Navya is wearing a green outfit.

Disha opted for a white floral co-ord set with a matching stole. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a ponytail. She wore white slippers, and carried a backpack.

The family can be seen spending quality time with cows in the temple premises. The video also has snippets of them taking blessings of the Devi of Koradi, which is considered as one of the Shakti-peeths.

The video is captioned in Hindi: "Jab mera janam hua tha tab meri mata ji ne mujhe isi Mahalakshmi mata ke charnon me rakhkar aashirwad liya tha... (When I was born, my mother, to seek blessings, had put me at the feet of Mahalakshmi Mata) Waise hi hamari bitiya Navya ko mataji ke pairon me rakhkar Disha aur maine uske liye aashirwad liya...(Similarly, by placing our daughter Navya at the feet of Mataji, Disha and I took blessings for her)... mandir ke hi parisar me ek gaushala ka ye video (this is a video of a cowshed in the temple premises)."

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had tied knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20.

On the work front Disha was last seen in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'.