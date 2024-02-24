Two Qatari Women Named Among Forbes Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two Qatari women were featured in the list of the 100 most powerful women figures in the Middle East during the year 2024, published by Forbes magazine.

The first is Mira Al-Attiyah, the CEO and board member of QNB Capital, who secured the 68th position. Forbes highlighted her significant role in the financial sector in Qatar since assuming her current position in 2014.

Under her leadership, QNB Capital has played a pivotal role as a joint lead manager in various local, regional, and international sovereign and corporate bond and sukuk offerings, amounting to over $50 billion in the past five years.

Before her current position, Al-Attiyah served as the assistant undersecretary for trade affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and has held several senior roles within the Ministry and at the Supreme Council of Information and Communication Technology.

The list also featured Her Excellency Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Than , the CEO of Al-Faleh Education Holding ranking her at 74th position. She became the first woman-led Qatari public shareholding company and the first Qatari educational institution to list on the stock market.

Under Sheikha Anwar's leadership, Al-Faleh Education Group has amassed unparalleled success and a host of stellar achievements, which recently includes its groundbreaking move to the main market of the Qatar Stock Exchange, making it the first public company in the stock market with a female as a CEO. Sheikha Anwar also founded Little Panda's Kindergarten, a learning institution offering early years foundation stage for students in Doha.

Apart from the two Qataris, there are four other powerful businesswomen from the country who made it to the list. General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Lana Khalaf ranked at 60, COO and Executive General Manager of Commercial Bank of Qatar Leonie Ruth Lethbridge at 70, CEO of Sidra Medicine Iyabo Tinubu-Karch at 87, and Managing Director of Oracle Qatar Lalla Hanane Drissi at 94 were the four others who were named.

The Middle East's 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen 2024 list comprises 104 women from 27 sectors and 28 nationalities. The banking and financial services sector dominates with 26 entries, trailed by healthcare with 13, and investments and technology, each with six entries. Notably, 35 newcomers from 15 sectors have been added to the list, reflecting a diverse representation of talent in the region.

Forbes ranked the leaders on the impact they had in the region, their achievements, their designation, the size of their business and the number of years of industry experience. It added that leaders of family businesses were excluded this year.