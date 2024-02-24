Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Officials On National Occasions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received cables of congratulations from senior sheikhs and local officials on the 63rd anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd Anniversary of the Liberation Day.

The cables were addressed to His Highness the Amir by His Highness Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah

The officials expressed sincere wishes that His Highness the Amir enjoy good health to continue the march of goodness and giving for the dear homeland and achieve further prosperity.

His Highness the Amir reciprocated with cables, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the sincere sentiments on the two national occasions, wishing them good health and beseeching His Almighty to safeguard the dear homeland, hoping to see further development achievements and bestow mercy upon souls of the martyrs. (end)

