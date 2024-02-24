'Sought Review, Will Ensure Justice': India After US Lets Off Cop Who Ran Over 23-Year-Old Jaahnavi Kandula

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has sought a review of the decision of the King County Prosecutor's Office not to press criminal charges against the Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an overdose call.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Seattle stated that it was in constant communication with Kandula's family and will provide all assistance necessary in guaranteeing justice.

"In order to get the proper reparation, we have also brought up the issue with local authorities, such as Seattle Police. The Seattle City Attorney's office has now been tasked with reviewing the issue," the Consulate stated.





"We await completion of Seattle Police's administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress on the case," it added. Due to "sufficient" evidence, police officer Kevin Dave was not charged with a crime earlier this week, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. "After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt," Leesa Manion, the prosecuting attorney, stated in a statement.

Jaahnavi, a Master's student from Andhra Pradesh, was hit by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave's speeding car on January 23 last year while he was responding to a drug overdose call.

The 23-year-old was flung after the police vehicle hit her at nearly 120 kmph.

Bodycam footage showed Officer Dave's colleague Daniel Auderer laughing about the deadly crash, assuring him that he won't be prosecuted for the death as Jaahnavi was "26 anyway" and "had limited value"