Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Already Over 409K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to February 24, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 409,010 Russian invaders, including 770 in the last 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine destroyed 6,534 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 12,425 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 9,952 (+36) artillery systems, 999 MLR systems, 684 (+2) air defense systems, 340 (+1) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,659 (+31) UAVs, 1,905 (+2) cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, a submarine, 12,988 (+28) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,576 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

update: 84 combat clashes along front line

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Forces hit six enemy manpower clusters and three air defense systems and downed another A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Ukraine's missile units hit four enemy clusters, a control point, three artillery systems, an ammunition depot, and two Buk-M3 radars.