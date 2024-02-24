(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Natuzzi Italia Unveils the Colle Sofa, a Design Collaboration with BIG Studio Bjarke Ingels Group



Dubai, UAE – 21 February 2024: Natuzzi Italia, the renowned Italian lifestyle brand, is thrilled to introduce the Colle Sofa, a masterpiece designed by BIG Studio – Bjarke Ingels Group, marking an innovative collaboration between Natuzzi and one of the most influential figures in contemporary design and architecture. The Colle Sofa is a pivotal piece in Natuzzi's new collection, 'The Circle of Harmony – Comfortness,' an exploration of comfort as a way of life, intimately linked to well-being and personal sanctuary.





Inspired by the soft and cozy style of Natuzzi's initial models, the Colle Sofa encapsulates the relaxed atmosphere of Apulia and Mediterranean life. The design, envisioned by Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG Studio, combines contrasting materials, wrapping a soft cushion around a wooden construction. This unique approach creates a solid composition with rounded edges and deep seating, meeting the demands for versatility and softness in contemporary living.





The seat and backrest cushions of the Colle Sofa rest gently on the inner structure, creating an informal and comfortable seating arrangement. The addition of an extra cushion on the side structure serves as a soft armrest, enhancing the surface area for lying down. The design is characterized by pleasing 'wrinkles' on the upholstery, enhancing the overall softness and visual comfort, a key element woven throughout the entire collection.

Colle is a modular system offering various components, including an armchair module, two- or three-seat versions, and corner elements, enabling users to compose a true relaxation space in their living area. The name 'Colle' perfectly symbolizes the Italian landscape overlooking the sea, mirroring the gentle curves of a hill and emphasizing the visual comfort integral to Natuzzi's identity.





Natuzzi Italia's new collection, 'The Circle of Harmony – Comfortness,' is a stylistic exploration initiated in 2020, led by Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, the brand's Chief Creative Officer. Comfortness, the latest chapter in this journey, delves into the world of comfort as a way of life, creating a physical and virtual community where internationally recognized designers contribute to the stylistic evolution of Natuzzi Italia.

Natuzzi Italia invites you to experience the harmonious comfort of the Colle Sofa and explore the entire 'The Circle of Harmony – Comfortness' collection, where innovation, design, and well-being converge to redefine the modern living space.

The Colle Sofa is available for purchase at Natuzzi Italia stores and online

Natuzzi, Sheikh Zayed Road between 2nd and 3rd interchange, Dubai

Natuzzi, near Al Maktoum Bridge, Umm Hurair Road, Dubai

Natuzzi, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi





For more information and details, visit any Natuzzi store located near you in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, visit the website or call +97143377152, +97143380777 or +97126444048.



