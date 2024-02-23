Lenovo Included In 20232024 Corporate Equality Index For The Sixth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) February 23, 2024 /3BL/ - Lenovo has been included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI for the sixth year in a row, receiving a score of 90 out of 100. The Index is the foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality for US-based companies for their employees in the US and abroad.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:



Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and, Corporate social responsibility.

“Lenovo is proud of being part of the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index again this year, it demonstrates the company's commitment to build a smarter workplace for its LGBTQ+ employees” said Calvin Crosslin, Chief Diversity Officer, Lenovo.“While we are pleased with the continued progress we are making, we also recognize there is still work to do to build on our polices and practices and ensure equality for all our employees.”

Among actions implemented in the past year, Lenovo launched its first-ever self-identification campaign allowing employees to voluntarily self-identify their gender identity, race and ethnicity, and self-disclose visible and invisible disabilities in internal systems. Starting in the US with plans to roll out in other markets, the self-identification function will help Lenovo better understand the diversity of its workforce across different segments, including gender identity. Lenovo is also launching a guide to benefits in the US, especially as they relate to LGBTQIA+ populations.

Lenovo's placement on the CEI comes alongside recent news that Lenovo has achieved its highest-ever score on the Workplace Pride benchmark, reflecting its dedication to inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community beyond the US.

Lenovo is focused on growing diverse perspectives in its executive ranks, as demonstrated by the goal to increase executives from underrepresented backgrounds – including LGBTQ – to 35% by FY2025/26 (from 29% in 2020).

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how US-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the US. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The full CEI report is available online at You can read more about Lenovo's diversity and inclusion efforts in the Company's most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.