KFC Levelling The Playing Field For Over 800 Kids

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by SuperSport
Over 800 KFC Mini-Cricket kids participated in the ninth KFC Mini-Cricket Provincial festival as the KFC Mini-Cricket season made its return in 2024.
The Provincial festival was hosted at The Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg as part of the KwaZulu-Natal Inland region activities.
Over the years, the KFC Mini-Cricket programme has witnessed the graduation of numerous players, including Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt and Under-19 women's wicketkeeper Karabo Meso to mention a few.
Continue reading here .
MENAFN23022024007202015466ID1107892979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.