NUKS UK-Branch Inaugurates Renovated Premises, Museum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON - Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The National Union of Kuwaiti Students, UK-branch, opened Friday the renovated premises and museum in London in a ceremony that coincides with Kuwait's celebrations of the 63rd anniversary of Independence Day and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kuwait Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Awadhi commended the Kuwaiti students' efforts and positive activities to represent the dear homeland.

They deserve reward and support for their actions as instructed by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said the Ambassador.

There are about ten thousand Kuwaiti students, male and female, studying in the UK currently.

He pointed out that the opening of the NUKS premises and museum also coincides with the 125th anniversary of the launching of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

The NUKS museum documents the remarkable contribution of the Kuwaiti students and residents in the UK to mobilizing international and British efforts to liberate Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation through the "Free Kuwait" campaign, the Ambassador clarified.

He praised the NUKS tireless work to preserve the history and document these important events.

Ambassador Al-Awadhi noted that the museum showcases circulars, posters and other materials that were distributed during the marches in the streets of the British capital, London, to call for an international action to liberate Kuwait as well as a collection of commemorative photos of those marches.

The NUKS presented to Ambassador Al-Awadhi and the attendees a copy of the book (Epic Popular Action of Kuwaitis in London during the 1990-1991 Iraqi Invasion) by Professor Dr. Othman Al-Khadher, who served as the Secretary of the Union during the invasion. (end)

