(MENAFN- Mid-East) Canon recently launched a new series of 7-colour imagePROGRAF GP

large format printers for both commercial and in-house print service providers. Designed predominantly for high-end posters but also suitable for other graphic arts applications such as printing photographs, the new series comprises three models: the 60”/1524mm imagePROGRAF GP-6600S and the 44”/1118mm GP- 4600S – replacing the imagePROGRAF PRO-6100S and PRO-4100S – and the 24”/610mm GP-2600S.

Combined with a new pigment ink set, LUCIA PRO II 1 , the new series delivers A0 size posters on uncoated paper within 48 seconds and provides an expanded gamut of vibrant and accurately reproduced colours, together with greater image durability. The imagePROGRAF GP series will be showcased live at drupa 2024 on the Canon stand in Hall 8A, B41-1 – B41-8.

Exceptional PANTONE TM coverage

The new 7-colour LUCIA PRO II ink set used with the new imagePROGRAF GP series includes orange, which reproduces more vivid, eye-catching colours, and grey, which smoothly reproduces skin tones, for example. As a result, the colour gamut reproducible by the new imagePROGRAF GP series accurately hits 96% of the PANTONETM FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated' sample book 2 , making the series ideal for printing corporate colours.

Significantly increased durability The LUCIA PRO II ink set also allows users to produce far more robust output as the new inks provide substantially improved abrasion resistance on photo papers, so that posters and other printed output are less likely to be scratched when handled, transported and mounted in place. In addition, a very light-resistant pigment in the ink set dramatically increases colour fastness, so that artwork can be potentially preserved for up to 200 years 3 .

1 Five of the seven inks are newly developed. The matte black and orange inks are the same as those used by the imagePROGRAF GP-2000/4000.

2 96% of 'PANTONETM FORMULA GUIDE Solid Coated' sample book using Canon Premium Semi-glossy paper 2 with imagePROGRAF printer driver at [High] [Colour Correction Off].

3 When using Canon Heavy Coated paper HG. Predicted value calculated in accordance with the indoor light resistance test method and life evaluation criteria of the digital color photographic print image preservation evaluation method (JEITA CP-3901B) published by JEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association).

Productivity boost

Regardless of the skill or experience of the user, the new imagePROGRAF GP series is easy to use and offers increased productivity, thanks to its ink ejection status monitoring system, simplified settings and easier media handling. Its dual roll capability allows a second roll of a different media type and size to be loaded at the same time so that that the user can automatically switch from printing on matte to gloss paper without interrupting the workflow. By accelerating the automatic media feeding process, the media loading time has also been reduced by pproximately 40% 4 .

Environmental considerations In line with Canon's goal of reducing the environmental footprint of its products and operations by using resources responsibly, minimising waste, increasing efficiency and supporting innovation, it has reduced the amount of expanded polystyrene packaging material used for the new imagePROGRAF GP series – for example, 89.5% 5 less polystyrene foam is used for the GP-4600S than for its predecessor. In addition, its reduced power consumption – using 94W or less during operation and 2.2W or less during standby – as well as other satisfied criteria, has helped

the series achieve a 'Gold' product rating under the U.S. EPEAT 6 (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) Registry, the highest level of registration in the field of imaging equipment products.

Ayman Aly, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East, added: "The introduction of the new imagePROGRAF GP series to the Middle East, demonstrates how Canon continues to elevate the standards of large format printing for commercial and in-house print service providers. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the elevated capabilities of these printers that cater to the discerning needs of the regional market, combining exceptional print quality, wider colour gamut, and eco-friendly operations. We are immensely encouraged by the positive feedback the imagePROGRAF series received from partners and customers during FESPA Middle East last month. With this series, Canon reaffirms its position as a leader in innovation and a trusted partner for Middle East businesses seeking top-tier large format printing solutions."

The new imagePROGRAF GP series is available from March 2024 across EMEA either directly from Canon or through one of its accredited resellers.

