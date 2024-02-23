Azerbaijan, Pakistan Unfold New Chapter In Defence Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan and Pakistan are unfolding a new chapter in their
bilateral cooperation as strategic partners. According to Pakistani
sources, the two countries signed a deal on JF-17 Block-III fighter
jets. Azerbaijan will purchase Pakistan-made fighter jets worth
$1. In addition, a contract covers training pilots and the
acquisition of ammunition for the jet.
It is worth noting that similar news has been disseminated in
the mass media previously but has never been confirmed. However, it
seems that the deal will be completed this time because, according
to the Turkish media, the Pakistani company is aiming to produce a
total of 62 JF-17 Block III versions and deliver all of them to the
Pakistan Air Force by 2024. After delivery to the Pakistani army,
it seems an export could happen.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr. Mehmood
ul Hassan Khan noted that, interestingly, it has been widely
circulated on numerous social media outlets, along with "X,”
indicating the signing of a historic deal for the purchase of JF-17
Thunder Block-III in Pakistan as well as in Azerbaijan. Even
Azerbaijani media outlets published a story titled“Pakistan signs
largest ever fighter jet sale deal with Azerbaijan.”
"Furthermore, some senior and reliable sources from Pakistani
media outlets confirmed that the agreement for the sale of JF-17
Thunder Block 3 aircraft between two brotherly countries, i.e.,
Pakistan and Azerbaijan, will be finalised soon. According to them,
the deal for JF-17 Block-III fighter jets was signed for $US1.6
billion, including aircraft, training, and ammunition,” he
said.
As for the quantity of purchased aircraft, Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan
Khan noted that, according to reliable sources from national media
and defence organisations, Pakistan will sell the latest
4.5-generation JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Azerbaijan. The sale of
JF-17 Thunder Block 3 aircraft is the largest defence export deal
in Pakistan's history.
“Moreover, the sources confirmed that Pakistan will initially
supply 8 JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets to Azerbaijan, after
the initial 8 planes, Azerbaijan will also buy 8 more jets from
Pakistan.
Its deal will include packages of weapons and training with the
planes. Apart from this, Azerbaijan became the third country after
Myanmar and Nigeria to purchase JF-17 Thunders from Pakistan,” the
expert noted.
Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan pointed out that the JF-17 Thunder
Block-III fighter jets are equipped with the latest avionics and
electronic warfare systems according to contemporary requirements,
with a wider combat range, and more combat capabilities than the
other competitor's incomparable super manoeuvrability.
He underlined that critical analysis reveals that the JF-17
Thunder is a medium-sized multi-role fighter plane designed jointly
by China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) and Pakistan
Aeronautical Complex (PAC) to fulfill the Pakistan Air Force's
airpower requirements.
“Additionally, the JF-17 Block-III is armed with PL-10E
short-range air-to-air missiles. It has a wide-angle holographic
head-up display and a new imaging infrared (IIR)-based missile
approach warning system, which has further enhanced its
compatibility and widened its fighting and combat weaponry.
With the PL-10, the JF-17 Block-III has gained tremendous
dogfight capability and has an edge even against its heavier
opposing counterparts in homeland air defence. It is smarter and
faster with the speed of Mach 2, almost 2470 km/h. The JF-17
Block-III's has state-of-the-art avionics,” he said.
As is known, the region countries where Azerbaijan is located
predominantly have Russian MIG and SU planes and US Falcon (F14 and
F16) aircraft. Can Pakistani JF-17C Block-III compete with Falcons,
MIG, and SU? Pakistan's star-fighter, the JF-17 Thunder Block II,
is now rated equal to the F-16 in its diversified capabilities of
aerial warfare and weapon-carrying capacity. According to regional
experts, the JF-17 Block-II operational altitude is quite high, and
it has far superior ship-busting capabilities due to the munitions
it carries.
“It seems that the JF-17 Block III has changed the dynamics of
aerial supremacy in the region and beyond, which has further
consolidated Pakistan's Air Force capabilities. It is indeed
superior to even F-16 C.
It has a full glass cockpit and a new single-panel
multifunctional display. It may have British or Italian avionics
and radars. It may include Italian Galileo Avionica's Grifo S7,
French Thomson-CSF's RC400, and British company SELEX Galileo's
Vixen 500E,” he noted.
Hassan Khan noted that it is also less prone to jamming and
leaves a far lower radar signature meaning it is both more reliable
and makes the fighter more difficult to detect. Its
state-of-the-art Chinese electronic warfare systems, a radar
cross-section reducing profile, a combination of modern avionics,
and AESA radar, and PL-15 missiles will make the JF-17 Block-III an
extremely lethal fighter for beyond visual range combat
considerably more capable than any fighter currently in Pakistani
service, including the F-16 C.
“Azerbaijan has shown interest in Pakistan/Chinese JF-17 Thunder
Block III fighter jets, and the two countries have reportedly been
in talks over the aircraft for the past decade.
In May 2003, Azerbaijan and Pakistan signed a defence agreement
that allowed Azerbaijani military personnel, particularly Special
Forces units, to participate in annual military drills alongside
Pakistani armed forces.
As part of the agreement, Azerbaijani naval personnel took part
in the largest Pakistani-led multinational exercise, AMAN-2013,
which took place in the Arabian Sea in March 2013,” Dr. Mehmood Ul
Hassan Khan concluded.
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107892485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.