Three Civilians Injured As Result Of Hostile Shelling In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The shelling of the Kherson region, which injured three people on February 23, has been investigated.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on February 23, at about 10:40 a.m., Russian army soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 68-year-old man in Beryslav. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a traumatic amputation of his lower limb.

Several explosions occurred in the center of

As noted, at the same time, the enemy fired at Stanislav with artillery. A 69-year-old woman was injured. She received medical care on the hit site.

Houses, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged.

As reported, the Russian army fired 287 times at the Kherson region yesterday, killing one person.